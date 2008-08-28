The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Final Web Of Shadows Box Art Decided

The votes have been tallied, and to my great surprise and dismay, the Spider-Man: Web of Shadows box art has been chosen by the fans themselves, and they chose...poorly. I suppose in all fairness the two choices we were presented weren't all that great in the first place - it was either Spider-Man holding a dome-less snow globe or Spider-Man with concept art for arms. I was leaning towards the snow globe myself, but Wolverine and Venom together on one cover is kind of hard to resist.

Besides, when you've got as good of a game inside as I played at the Games Convention in Leipzig, you could ship it in a plain cardboard sleeve and I'd still be there on launch day to pick up the special corrugated edition.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles