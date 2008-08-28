Final Web Of Shadows Box Art Decided

The votes have been tallied, and to my great surprise and dismay, the Spider-Man: Web of Shadows box art has been chosen by the fans themselves, and they chose...poorly. I suppose in all fairness the two choices we were presented weren't all that great in the first place - it was either Spider-Man holding a dome-less snow globe or Spider-Man with concept art for arms. I was leaning towards the snow globe myself, but Wolverine and Venom together on one cover is kind of hard to resist.
Besides, when you've got as good of a game inside as I played at the Games Convention in Leipzig, you could ship it in a plain cardboard sleeve and I'd still be there on launch day to pick up the special corrugated edition.
