Square-Enix just opened up pre-orders for their Final Fantasy XI Players' Collection accessories. The first among these Vana'diel accessories is a Tidal Talisman.

Ordering the Leviathan-shaped pendent will also give gamers an in-game item of the same name. Pre-orders stop on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. and Square says they won't be releasing this item again.

Players' Collection