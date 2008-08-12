First Look At New Brett Favre Madden Jets Cover!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

When Madden 09 coverboy Brett Favre announced his retirement from retirement and was traded to the Jets in early August, EA was left in a pickle! See, because Madden 09 had Favre in a Packers uniform. But, as we posted earlier, football fans who desire 100 percent accuracy in their Madden box art will be able to download a Favre-in-Jets-uniform cover. See that right up there? That is your Jets Favre cover!

Thanks Rye for the tip!

