First Pics Of Gyllenhaal As Prince of Persia

Gossip blog Just Jared has snaps of our first look at Jake Gyllenhaal filling the shoes of Dartan, better known as the Prince of Persia in the upcoming film adaptation. Looks like Jake's tapping into his inner steroid-abusing homeless man for the role, a tasty melange of ripped and filthy. The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time movie won't be starring Reese Witherspoon, as far as we know, but should you have a hunger for more Jake-style man meat, just try to block her out in the other shirtless spy pics.
Oh, and thanks to all the tipsters who sent this one in. You guys really have your fingers on the pulse of breaking topless Jake Gyllenhaal news.
Jake Gyllenhaal is the Shirtless Prince of Persia [Just Jared via Latino Review]
Why are all you people so critical of a movie that is not even out yet? I don't see any of you out there baring your soul, to be an actor.To: KARAQUAZIAN your comment was horrible. To make fun of Heath Ledger dying! He was a human being, just like you. I have been a fan of HL since 1996, so it did not take him "dying" to become liked.I do believe he was ALIVE when the oscar nomination was given to him. I had the pleasure of working on the BBM set in Alberta, in 2004.Jake and Heath were very down to earth and OMG! Heath was so polite and friendly, I saw him go out of his way to help everyone on that set. He sat around at the local bars with the locals and us the lowly set people.He was a beautiful person.He is missed.I doubt many would say the same about you. As for this new movie of JG, wait and see it before you all judge.