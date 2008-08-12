First Pics Of Gyllenhaal As Prince of Persia

Gossip blog Just Jared has snaps of our first look at Jake Gyllenhaal filling the shoes of Dartan, better known as the Prince of Persia in the upcoming film adaptation. Looks like Jake's tapping into his inner steroid-abusing homeless man for the role, a tasty melange of ripped and filthy. The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time movie won't be starring Reese Witherspoon, as far as we know, but should you have a hunger for more Jake-style man meat, just try to block her out in the other shirtless spy pics.

Oh, and thanks to all the tipsters who sent this one in. You guys really have your fingers on the pulse of breaking topless Jake Gyllenhaal news.

Jake Gyllenhaal is the Shirtless Prince of Persia [Just Jared via Latino Review]