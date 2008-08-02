First Pro Evo 2009 'Gameplay' Footage



Curious as to just who the hell Lionel Messi is, America? He's the long-haired, Argentinian midget that stars in this debut trailer for Konami's Pro Evo 2009. While my patience with the Pro Evo series is wearing thin - with both current-gen releases doing nothing to improve on the PS2/Xbox years - I'll at least give them credit for this trailer. While it's had a few (dozen) more rendering passes than the actual game will boast, as you can see by the stilted player animations, that's at least in-engine footage.