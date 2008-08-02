First Pro Evo 2009 'Gameplay' Footage

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Curious as to just who the hell Lionel Messi is, America? He's the long-haired, Argentinian midget that stars in this debut trailer for Konami's Pro Evo 2009. While my patience with the Pro Evo series is wearing thin - with both current-gen releases doing nothing to improve on the PS2/Xbox years - I'll at least give them credit for this trailer. While it's had a few (dozen) more rendering passes than the actual game will boast, as you can see by the stilted player animations, that's at least in-engine footage.

