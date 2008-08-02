Curious as to just who the hell Lionel Messi is, America? He's the long-haired, Argentinian midget that stars in this debut trailer for Konami's Pro Evo 2009. While my patience with the Pro Evo series is wearing thin - with both current-gen releases doing nothing to improve on the PS2/Xbox years - I'll at least give them credit for this trailer. While it's had a few (dozen) more rendering passes than the actual game will boast, as you can see by the stilted player animations, that's at least in-engine footage.
First Pro Evo 2009 'Gameplay' Footage
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink