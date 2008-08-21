First Real Pro Evo 2009 Gameplay Footage



It's from the Leipzig showroom floor, so don't expect fancy camera angles. Plus, it's two Average Joes playing it, so don't expect to see any kind of fancy goalmouth action. In fact, if you were hoping to see the game's "radical aesthetic upgrade" don't expect to see much of anything at all, because if it weren't for the new font on the bottom of the screen we'd have had a hard time telling you this wasn't Pro Evo 2008. Or Pro Evo 6, even.