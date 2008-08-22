First Trailer For Interzone Futebol, Soccer MMO

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Here's a sneak peek at Interzone's MMO soccer title, currently in development at the company's studio in Perth, WA (with smaller chunks being handled by its overseas branches). Announced two months ago, the game will include social networking features, avatar customisation, virtual items and balls. Lots and lots of balls.

  • fairplay @fairplay

    Looks horrible. Looks like something that came out in 1998.

  • tramampoline Guest

    @Fairplay according to their website, there first launching in Brazil. Id say there gfx look right on par then, by the looks of it. I'm more curious to see how they deal with lag in a 11 a side game online, seems rather hard to play with lag to me

