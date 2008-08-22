Here's a sneak peek at Interzone's MMO soccer title, currently in development at the company's studio in Perth, WA (with smaller chunks being handled by its overseas branches). Announced two months ago, the game will include social networking features, avatar customisation, virtual items and balls. Lots and lots of balls.
First Trailer For Interzone Futebol, Soccer MMO
Comments
Looks horrible. Looks like something that came out in 1998.