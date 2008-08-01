First Wow, Now Age of Conan: Russian Faints From Excitement

If Russia were a 5-year-old boy wearing overalls he'd be jumping up and down right now laughing hysterically, waving his over-sized lollipop about in glee. (Yes, that's how I picture Russia)
Funcom just announced that they have signed an agreement with 1C to fully localize the voice and text for a Russian version of Age of Conana: Hyborian Adventures. 1C will also operate local customer service, which I believe requires a gun licence, deal with the community websites and in-game support for Age of Conan in Russian. Funcom still plans to take care of the back-end tech and server infrastructure as well as handling all future development for the game.
The companies plan to build a dedicated Russian realm to allow the Russian community the chance to stick together and communicate with each other in their native language. Didn't Czar Nicholas II try to create a Russian realm once? I'm pretty sure it didn't end well.
"1C Company is a clear leader in the Russian speaking regions, and we are confident we have found the perfect partner," said Trond Arne Aas, CEO of Funcom. "We have already shipped a substantial amount of English boxes into Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, but we know that the real key to success is achieved through localised servers and services. Together with 1C Company we will do our uttermost to make Age of Conan a success for many years to come."
"We are happy working together with Funcom on bringing Age of Conan to Russia. The game has already gained success here, reaching top places in many retail charts. With an already established fan base in Russia I'm sure it will become even bigger after the localised version appears on the market," said Nikolay Baryshnikov, International Sales Director of 1C Company. "Age of Conan is a great mix of action, RPG elements and adventure. I believe that the game has potential to become a big hit in Russia."
