Five New Fallout 3 Gameplay Videos


That's right folks, in highlight of the 45 minute demo Bethesda will be giving of the game tomorrow afternoon at PAX, we got 5 new Fallout 3 gameplay videos to show you. The videos feature five different environments from the Super-Duper Mart to Tenpenny Tower. Just a note guys there is some violence in the videos and the game is rated M, viewer discretion is advised. Look for the game in stores on Ocotober 28th in North America for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC. Four more videos after the jump.

