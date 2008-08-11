Flagship Seattle Alums Form Runic Games

You might recall the demise of Hellgate developer Flagship Studios from last month, and the subsequent shutdown of Mythos and IP fight over Hellgate. Now Flagship's former Seattle team has reconstituted itself as Runic Games, continuing its focus on action-MMORPG games.

Travis Baldree, formerly of Flagship Seattle, emailed us Sunday with the news release. He was the project director for Mythos and is now the president of the new venture. Baldree is joined on the management team by Max Schaefer, formerly executive producer for Mythos. Baldree said all 14 on the Seattle team are aboard — "basically the whole Mythos team".

The studio has a Web site, and the full news release is on the jump.

Seattle, Wash., Aug. 8 — The former Flagship Studios Seattle team is proud to announce their reformation as Runic Games (www.runicgames.com). As the team responsible for the highly-anticipated Mythos at Flagship Studios, Runic Games intends to continue to use their expertise in the Action-RPG MMO genre to create the best games in this market. The studio is headed by Travis Baldree and Max Schaefer. Travis served as Project Director for Mythos at Flagship Seattle, and previously created the bestselling Action-RPG FATE. Max was the Executive Producer for Mythos, and one of the original founders of Blizzard North, the creators of the bestselling Diablo franchise. He was also one of the founding members of Flagship Studios. Announcements about Runic Games' forthcoming projects will be made in the coming days. For more information about Runic Games, or for inquiries about potential partnerships, please contact us at [email protected]

Runic Games [Official Site]