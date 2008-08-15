Florida's Haloesque Non-Smoking Ad

Always thought that Metal Gear Solid 4 did a nice, subtle job of pointing out the health risks of smoking. Here, the State of Florida goes with something more obvious — complete with a Halo motif.
Thanks Jay for the tip!
