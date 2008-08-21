FTC Will Not Oppose EA/Take Two Merger

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Federal Trade Commission has posted closing letters to its site that show it has closed its Antitrust investigation into the Electronic Arts/Take Two merger.

Upon further review of this matter, it now appears that no additional action by the Commission is warranted at this time. Accordingly, the investigation has been closed.

So.. essentially EA are free to pursue their merger. Or would be, had they not let their bid expire on Monday.

With the FTC investigation put to bed, though, EA are now able to enter into private negotiations with Take Two. Take Two is now to give EA its three-year financial forecasts and the game will continue...

An EA merger with Take-Two gets U.S. antitrust OK [Reuters via GamePolitics]

