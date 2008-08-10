Full List of Rock Band 2 Trophies

IGN has published the full list of PS3 trophies for Rock Band 2, with images. They don't have the values for each trophy, but If you're going for all of them to achieve platinum, it's going to take a while. You can peruse the full list on the jump.

Skill based



• Solid Gold, Baby! — Gold star any song

• Flawless Fretwork — 100% a song on Expert guitar

• Flawless Drumming — 100% a song on Expert drums

• Flawless Singing — 100% a song on Expert vocals

• Flawless Grrove — 100% a song on Expert bass only using up-strums

• Flawless Guitar Solo — 100% a guitar solo using on the solo buttons

• The Bachman-Turner Award — Maintain deployed overdrive for 90 seconds

• Million Point Club — Earn more than 1,000,000 points in a single song

• Bragging Rights — Defeat a player in either Score Duel or Tug Of War

• Comeback Kid — Defeat the last player that beat you in either Score Duel or Tug Of War

• Band Savior — Be a savior 3 times during one song

• Hello Cleveland! — Deploy vocal overdrive 4 times in a single song

Band World Tour mode

• Got Wheels — Won a van in World Tour

• Open Road — Won a bus in World Tour

• Jet Setter — Won a jet in World Tour

• Worldwide Sensation — Gain the ability to play around the world

• West Coast Performer — Played a set on the west coast of North America

• God Save The Band — Played a set in the United Kingdom

• Heartland Performer — Played a set in Middle America

• Western Europe Performer — Played a set in Western Europe

• East Coast Performer — Played a set on the east coast of North America

• Eastern European Performer — Played a set in Eastern Europe

• Road Dog — Played in every venue in the world

• One Million Fans — Reached 1,000,000 fans in Band World Tour

• Secret trophy

• Secret trophy

• Secret trophy

• Secret trophy

• Secret trophy

Exploration based

• Clothes To The Edge — Buy over $100,000 worth of clothes

• Needs More Umlauts! — Made a band logo

• The San Dimas 4th Annual Award — Competed in a battle of the bands

• You're Hired! — Hired a staff member

• You Killed The Radio Star — Made a music video

Tour Challenge

• Along For The Ride — Beat an instrument-specific challenge while playing another instrument

• Challenge Novice — Complete 25 Challenges on Medium Difficulty, or 10 Challenges on Hard Difficulty, or 5 Challenges on Expert Difficulty

• Challenge Master — Complete 25 Challenges on Hard Difficuly, or 10 Challenges on Expert Difficulty

• Challenge Savant — Complete 25 Challenges on Expert Difficulty

• The Final Countdown — Unlock an impossible challenge

• Stage Igniters — Beat the impossible band challenge

• Lord Of The Strings — Beat the impossible guitar challenge

• AN-I-MAL!!! — Beat the impossible drum challenge

• Virtuoso — Beat the impossible vocal challenge

• Groove Assassin — Beat the impossible Bass challenge

• Buy A Real Instrument Already! — Beat an impossible challenge on Expert difficulty



Drum Trainer

• Beat It! — Complete all beats at 60BPM or higher, or half of the beats at 140BPM or higher

• The Beat Goes On — Complete all beats at 100BPM or higher, or half of the beats at 180BPM or higher

• Fill Me In — Complete all fills at 60BPM or higher, or half of the fills at 140BPM or higher

• Fill Legend — Complete all fills at 100BPM or higher, or half of the fills at 180BPM or higher

