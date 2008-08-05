Fury Servers, Website To Be Shut Down Within 48 Hours

Even with a skeleton dev team, Auran continued to work on its MMO Fury in an attempt to make it profitable, and more importantly, fun. Yet, despite a restructure and the launch of Fury League, Auran has finally closed the doors on the game, according to a post on the official forums by CEO Tony Hilliam.

The post states that Auran "reached [its]time limit" to keep Fury up and running. Out of options, the company has been forced to take the very sudden action of shutting down the game's servers and website within the next 48 hours. As such, I've included the contents of the post after the jump.

Not really a shock, or even a blip on the radar, but it signals the end of an unhappy page in the history of Australian game developers.

