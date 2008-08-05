Fury Servers, Website To Be Shut Down Within 48 Hours

Even with a skeleton dev team, Auran continued to work on its MMO Fury in an attempt to make it profitable, and more importantly, fun. Yet, despite a restructure and the launch of Fury League, Auran has finally closed the doors on the game, according to a post on the official forums by CEO Tony Hilliam.
The post states that Auran "reached [its]time limit" to keep Fury up and running. Out of options, the company has been forced to take the very sudden action of shutting down the game's servers and website within the next 48 hours. As such, I've included the contents of the post after the jump.
Not really a shock, or even a blip on the radar, but it signals the end of an unhappy page in the history of Australian game developers.
We have reached our time limit to find a solution that would help us keep the Fury servers open. Sadly, no solution has been found and so we have no alternative than to shut the servers down in 48 hours.
To all those players who have enjoyed Fury and played countless battles, I am sorry that we could not find a viable business model that would allow you to continue playing. To all those naysayers and doomsdayers, we know that deep down you wanted Fury to succeed. Have fun with your parting wishes
To the Auran team, who put their heart and soul into making Fury, thanks for your efforts. As I said many times before, we need to be much better than the competition to have a chance of succeeding. We gave it everything we had and history now judges that it still wasn't good enough.
Whilst this marks the end of the Fury chapter, who knows what the future may bring. There were many gems hidden within Fury and many lessons learned. Hopefully one day the full potential can be realised in some other form.
So for now, so long and thanks for all the fish.
P.S. We informed all stores more than a month ago to remove stock from their shelves. If you have purchased a copy of Fury in the past month, we suggest you return it to the store. P.P.S. This website will also close down in 48 hours.
