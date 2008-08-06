You've had a chance to digest the raw data of who won what from the Game Critics Best of E3 awards. Now here's a bit of fuel for that angry fanboy deep inside you: A run down of all of the 2008 Best of E3 Game Critics Awards stats.
Game Critics Best of E3 By the Numbers
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
@ashtar - dont read it then. Increasing comments + pageviews for an article is only going to make it more likely that you will see more like it in the future.
And also, I actually popped in here looking for more articles on the E3 games critics choice... so maybe you should speak for yourself and stop arrogantly assuming your opinion is "it".