Game Power 7 Bringing MMOs To The Middle East

Perhaps some of the strife in the Middle East can be attributed to the fact that they don't have any massively-multiplayer online role-playing games localised in Arabic and Farsi. New publisher Game Power 7 is looking to rectify that unfortunate oversight. They've just launched themselves as the first online game publisher in the Middle East and North Africa, established to help game developers publish localised versions of their online games in the region. Think of them as the Arabic version of China's The9. Game Power 7 plans on revealing the first Arabic MMO title in the fourth quarter of this year.
Game Power 7 [Official Website]
Wow, I am impressed to see how much attention this subject has received.
Thank you all for your comments and feedback.
Our goal is to bring to the market culturalized games that fit culture and appeal to the local taste. However, this task is very challenging since we do believe that the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region is a unique and very versatile area in terms of culture, economy, and technology penetration.
Our other long plan of the business is game development. Most of you are aware that developing an MMO game would require at least 2-3 years of development time, and we have just started.
I have set up a personal blog to further receive and discuss your feedback and comments
http://arabicgames.blogspot.com/
Thank you all again for your great feedback. We rely on them to produce better services.