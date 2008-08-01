The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Game Power 7 Bringing MMOs To The Middle East

Perhaps some of the strife in the Middle East can be attributed to the fact that they don't have any massively-multiplayer online role-playing games localised in Arabic and Farsi. New publisher Game Power 7 is looking to rectify that unfortunate oversight. They've just launched themselves as the first online game publisher in the Middle East and North Africa, established to help game developers publish localised versions of their online games in the region. Think of them as the Arabic version of China's The9. Game Power 7 plans on revealing the first Arabic MMO title in the fourth quarter of this year.

Game Power 7 [Official Website]

Comments

  • Fadi Mujahid Guest

    Wow, I am impressed to see how much attention this subject has received.
    Thank you all for your comments and feedback.
    Our goal is to bring to the market culturalized games that fit culture and appeal to the local taste. However, this task is very challenging since we do believe that the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region is a unique and very versatile area in terms of culture, economy, and technology penetration.
    Our other long plan of the business is game development. Most of you are aware that developing an MMO game would require at least 2-3 years of development time, and we have just started.

    I have set up a personal blog to further receive and discuss your feedback and comments
    http://arabicgames.blogspot.com/

    Thank you all again for your great feedback. We rely on them to produce better services.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles