Game Power 7 Bringing MMOs To The Middle East

Perhaps some of the strife in the Middle East can be attributed to the fact that they don't have any massively-multiplayer online role-playing games localised in Arabic and Farsi. New publisher Game Power 7 is looking to rectify that unfortunate oversight. They've just launched themselves as the first online game publisher in the Middle East and North Africa, established to help game developers publish localised versions of their online games in the region. Think of them as the Arabic version of China's The9. Game Power 7 plans on revealing the first Arabic MMO title in the fourth quarter of this year.

Game Power 7 [Official Website]