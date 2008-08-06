The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Games Convention 08 Is Press Conference Central

The 2008 Games Convention in Leipzig Germany is almost upon us, with McWhertor and I already gathering supplies for our long trek across the ocean. This marks my first journey outside of the continental United States, and while I am a bit nervous, judging by the press conference schedule at the convention I'll have no time to accidentally cause any international incidents. There'll be press conferences from Electronic Arts, Disney, Midway, Konami, Ubisoft, Deep Silver, Activision, Atari, JoWood, dtp Entertainment, and Sony Computer Entertainment Germany...and that's just day 1.

Granted day 2 is filled with press conferences from the likes of Hochschule für Technik, Wirtschaft und Kultur Leipzig, which I know you are all dying to hear about, but it's still a pretty jam-packed show while I practice my German. Werden wir Litauen überfallen? I am so ready.

Press dates [Games Convention Website]

