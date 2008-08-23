Games Convention As Interpretive Dance

The Leipzig Games Convention is a show slathered in spectacle, with big booths, booming sound systems, and lovely female companions to distract from each game's graphical shortcomings. What you might think it would be lacking in are interpretive dance routines. You'd be wrong, as the Germans have come through in a major way, capturing the essence of the show in a four minute dance number that will inspire you to... possibly never come to Germany. Writhing and high kicking to the sounds of Video Games Live! and choreographed by Irina Pauls, this bedazzled, spandex-packed celebration is one reason we love coming here.