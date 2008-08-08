The Casual Entertainment Label of Electronic Arts has teamed up with Beanbag Studios to launch a new line of video games under the For Dummies label. What's that mean? Apparently a bunch of repackaged casual games with the words For Dummies tacked on after their name.

First up, Poker for Dummies, which teaches gamers to play Texas Hold 'Em, Omaha and Seven-Card Stud. Over the coming months EA Casual plans to release Solitaire for Dummies, Sudoku for Dummies, Brain Training for Dummies and Travel Games for Dummies.

I guess I'm going to have to see how this differentiates itself from the flood of other poker, Sudoku and travel games that have already flooded the market. Hopefully it won't just mean a bunch of bad black and white cartoons.

EA BRINGS FOR DUMMIES TO PC AND NINTENDO DS PROVIDING A NEW WAY TO LEARN AND MASTER POPULAR GAMES

First Title 'Poker For Dummies' Available Now for PC Download on Pogo.com

LOS ANGELES, Calif., August 7, 2008 - A fresh way to learn exciting new games and activities emerges today as the Casual Entertainment Label of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS) announces a series of For Dummies® games for the PC and the Nintendo DS™ inspired by the world famous For Dummies brand. In collaboration with developer Beanbag Studios, under licence from Wiley Publishing, Inc., the publisher that has printed more than 200 million copies of For Dummies books, EA will launch For Dummies PC games in US, Canada and the UK, and a Nintendo DS game will follow in the fall in North America and select countries across Europe. To get the fun started immediately, the first game in the series, Poker For Dummies featuring Texas Hold'Em, is available now for download on EA's online gaming destination, Pogo™, at www.pogo.com!

Through an easy to navigate interface, the For Dummies titles teach players the skills to master a variety of exciting games and activities, from Poker and Solitaire to brain training and Sudoku. Poker For Dummies features tutorials and game play for Texas Hold'Em, Omaha and Seven-Card Stud, and is sure to entertain and educate poker novices and enthusiasts alike. In the coming months, other For Dummies titles will become available via PC download including Solitaire For Dummies in September, Brain Training For Dummies in October, Sudoku For Dummies in November, and more into 2009. Poker For Dummies and Brain Training For Dummies will also be available for PC at retail stores in October 2008.

In November 2008, casual gamers will be able to learn, practice and play on the go when EA launches Travel Games For Dummies for the Nintendo DS. Travel Games For Dummies will feature tutorials and game play for three popular pastimes: Solitaire, Sudoku and crossword puzzles, all in one game.

"For Dummies offers an entirely fresh take on the world's most popular games," said Robert Nashak, vice president of EA Casual Studios. "By teaming up with the most recognised name in the area of self-improvement, we can provide not only fun games, but also everything it takes to learn and master them."

The For Dummies series of games allows casual gamers to comfortably and easily learn how to play, improve, or find better ways to play their favourite games. Players begin learning the basics, such as rules and vocabulary, through a simple tutorial mode. Then, they participate in practice mode where a coach guides them along offering tips and advice. Finally, when they are ready, players engage in game play on their own, putting their new skills to use!

"We are very pleased to have partnered with EA and Beanbag Studios to help develop a great line of games and bring the trusted For Dummies brand to the PC and Nintendo DS gaming space," said John Hislop, Associate Director, Brand Licensing of Wiley Publishing, Inc. "For years, people around the world have turned to For Dummies books and products to learn new skills, acquire knowledge efficiently with an accessible and fun format, and to improve their way of life. We hope the For Dummies games will reach new users and provide existing users with an exciting new way to learn."

Poker For Dummies is rated "T" for Teen by the ESRB and has an MSRP of $19.99 for both the downloadable and the retail version. Additional For Dummies games have not yet been rated by the ESRB and PEGI. For more information, visit http://www.ea.com. For assets, visit http://info.ea.com.