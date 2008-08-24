GameStop Sponsors Race Car With Call of Duty Skin

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Watch NASCAR much and you notice the winning driver's post-race genuflection to his sponsors can get to be a mouthful. So it's probably a good thing Joey Logano finished 16th in last night's Food City 250 at Bristol, Tenn. in stock car racing's Nationwide series. Otherwise Logano would be like: "Well, Jerry, we just have a super group of guys on the Call of Duty World at War GameStop Joe Gibbs Racing Number 20 Toyota team. Just a great car, ran super good and I'm glad we could get a win for the Call of Duty World at War GameStop Joe Gibbs Racing Number 20 Toyota team.

"I thought we was gonna run out of gas there at the end but I got a nice push from my teammate Jerry Jeff Jeeter McPheeter racin' in the Peter Jackson's King Kong The Official Game of the Movie ... Number ... 14 ..". [starts breathing into paper sack] .

Food City 250 Results [USA Today]

