GameStop Still Takin' Money, Makin' Money (ie Record Q2 Earnings)

Colour us decidedly unsurprised. GameStop - the world's biggest specialist games retailer - have reported their Q2 2008 earnings, and cash takings are up across the board. Sales are up 34.8% over the same time last year, to $US 1.8 billion, while net earnings were up 162% to $US 57.2 million. Amazing what releasing a GTA game in April does for sales, no?

