GameTap has just launched the first chapter of the first volume of American McGee's Grimm, the twisted fairy tale adventure series from America's most similarly-named developer. The first episode is called "A Boy Learns What Fear Is", which in the context of twisted fairy tales gives me chills just thinking about it.

"The opportunity to work with GameTap to develop truly unique content in this new episodic format has been a dream come true," said American McGee, creative director and founder of Spicy Horse Games. "Grimm is a fairy tale adventure that incorporates innovative, mainstream play mechanics with classic elements such as platforming, power-ups, easter-eggs, and more. Grimm offers something for the cranky dwarf in all of us."

The first installment is available to play now for free via GameTap, while the remaining episodes will be free for the first 24 hours as well as available for purchase at $US 3.99 a piece. Remember, if it says American McGee in the title, you know it's...most likely a video game of some sort.

GameTap Launches American McGee's Grimm

Premiere Episode "A Boy Learns What Fear Is" Free to Play Online

ATLANTA—(BUSINESS WIRE)—GameTap, the first-of-its-kind broadband entertainment network from Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., announced today the much-anticipated launch of American McGee's Grimm. The newest GameTap Original title, American McGee's Grimm, consists of 24 individual standalone game episodes, each of which is based on a classic fairy tale such as Little Red Riding Hood or Beauty and the Beast.

"We are excited to announce the launch of American McGee's Grimm, our newest episodic title," said Ricardo Sanchez, vice president of content and creative director for GameTap. "Working with American and the Spicy Horse team to bring this game to fans has been a great experience and we know this twisted adventure through classic fairy tales will appeal to a wide audience of game enthusiasts."

The game's main character, Grimm, is a crude dwarf who believes that the lessons offered in the original tellings of famous fairy tales have been lost over time, as the stories have been watered down with talking woodland creatures and Happily Ever After endings for all of the characters - whether they deserve it or not. As Grimm, players transform these toothless interpretations of the tales into dark and twisted versions of the story.

The new series debuts today on GameTap with the first episode "A Boy Learns What Fear Is," which is free to play on the game service. The remaining episodes will be free to play for the first 24 hours exclusively on GameTap, and will also available for digital purchase in GameTap.com's online store for $3.99 an episode.

The first Volume of American McGee's Grimm will consist of eight standalone episodes, which will be released weekly as follows:

July 31 A Boy Learns What Fear Is

August 7 Little Red Riding Hood

August 14 The Fisherman and His Wife

August 21 Puss In Boots

August 28 The Girl Without Hands

September 4 Godfather Death

September 11 The Devil and His Three Golden Hairs

September 18 Beauty and the Beast

To get more information about episodes, view trailers, download avatars and wallpapers, please visit the official site: www.gametap.com/grimm.