GC Organisers Want To Bring Leipzig To North America

Not the whole city, mind you. Doubt it'd clear customs. No, just the games convention, which after a reasonably successful 2008 showing in Germany want to continue recent expansion plans (there's an Asian Games Convention run by the same team) with a North American event. GC CEO Wolfgang Marzin:

The concept is flexible and the network of the global games industry permits us to be active at different locations. After the Southeast Asian Games Convention, we are now focusing on the North American market.

North America? We can only hope he means a 2009 Mexican Games Convention, because really, we could do with the extra sunshine.

