GDC Boss Jamil Moledina Resigns

Sad news. Think Services' Jamil Moledina - the Event Director behind the Game Developers Conference - has today announced his resignation from the company. Moledina will be off to pursue "other interests". It's a big loss for the event, because the guy had a lot of passion for the job, and was really the driving force in turning GDC into one of the premier events on the gaming show/expo calendar. He'll be succeeded by Think Services' Meggan Scavio. All the best, Jamil!

[Image]