Gears 2 Bonus Disc Detailed

The British Board of Film Classification website has revealed the contents of the bonus DVD that ships in the Gears of War 2 more expensive edition, detailing the run times and subjects of the various vignettes found on that shiny silver circle. Without giving too much away, there are captures covering various characters, vehicles, locations, and creatures featured in the game, along with a couple of specials bits and a lengthy feature called "Beneath the Surface", which apparently froze after 6 minutes, 50 seconds.
I've posted the full listing after the jump, so if you're curious, go ahead and take a peek. Just be warned, the content has been rated M by the BBFC.
n/a GEARS OF WAR 2 BONUS DISK
00:34:29:00 BENEATH THE SURFACE (NO SOUND UNTIL 3M30S)(FREEZES AT 6M50)
00:01:05:00 RENDEZVOUS
00:01:28:00 BARE YOUR TEETH
00:07:30:00 E3 2008: GEARS 2 DEMO
00:03:38:00 GTTV SPOT
00:11:56:00 CHARACTERS - MARCUS FENIX
00:07:40:00 CHARACTERS - DOMINIC SANTIAGO
00:07:40:00 CREATURES - BOOMER
00:07:10:00 CREATURES - KANTUS
00:15:55:00 LOCATIONS - HOSPITAL
00:13:01:00 LOCATIONS - THE HOLLOW
00:07:08:00 VEHICLES - CENTAUR
00:06:10:00 VEHICLES - REAVER
00:13:00:00 WEAPONS - LANCER
00:10:50:00 WEAPONS - HEAVY WEAPONS
n/a MAIN THEME
n/a CINEMATIC OPENING
n/a ASSULT INTRO
n/a MARIA
n/a COG SQUAD PACK (5 IMAGES)
n/a LOCUST SQUAD PACK (5 IMAGES)
