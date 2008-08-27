Gears 2 Bonus Disc Detailed

The British Board of Film Classification website has revealed the contents of the bonus DVD that ships in the Gears of War 2 more expensive edition, detailing the run times and subjects of the various vignettes found on that shiny silver circle. Without giving too much away, there are captures covering various characters, vehicles, locations, and creatures featured in the game, along with a couple of specials bits and a lengthy feature called "Beneath the Surface", which apparently froze after 6 minutes, 50 seconds.

I've posted the full listing after the jump, so if you're curious, go ahead and take a peek. Just be warned, the content has been rated M by the BBFC.

n/a GEARS OF WAR 2 BONUS DISK

00:34:29:00 BENEATH THE SURFACE (NO SOUND UNTIL 3M30S)(FREEZES AT 6M50)

00:01:05:00 RENDEZVOUS

00:01:28:00 BARE YOUR TEETH

00:07:30:00 E3 2008: GEARS 2 DEMO

00:03:38:00 GTTV SPOT

00:11:56:00 CHARACTERS - MARCUS FENIX

00:07:40:00 CHARACTERS - DOMINIC SANTIAGO

00:07:40:00 CREATURES - BOOMER

00:07:10:00 CREATURES - KANTUS

00:15:55:00 LOCATIONS - HOSPITAL

00:13:01:00 LOCATIONS - THE HOLLOW

00:07:08:00 VEHICLES - CENTAUR

00:06:10:00 VEHICLES - REAVER

00:13:00:00 WEAPONS - LANCER

00:10:50:00 WEAPONS - HEAVY WEAPONS

n/a MAIN THEME

n/a CINEMATIC OPENING

n/a ASSULT INTRO

n/a MARIA

n/a COG SQUAD PACK (5 IMAGES)

n/a LOCUST SQUAD PACK (5 IMAGES)

Gears of War 2 Bonus Disk [BBFC via Eurogamer]