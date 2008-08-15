EA certainly knew what they were doing when they cast English actress, television personality and glamor and lingerie model Emma Atkinson as Lt. Eva McKenna in the upcoming Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, just as surely as they knew what they were doing when they crafted the new Gemma Atkinson C&C: RA3 desktop theme, now available for 150 Microsoft points on a 360 near you. I went ahead and made the ultimate sacrifice, replacing my free Dr. Pepper theme with Miss Gemma in various states of composure and clothedness. Nothing to racy, just good, wholesome fun. Going to keep telling myself that.
Gemma Atkinson Xbox 360 Theme Is...Nice
