Geometry Wars 2 Has A 3D, 0.5 Assed Camera

The recently released (and excellent) Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2 has a cool little feature we didn't know about until we heard it from Giant Bomb. Apparently, you can use a 3D camera to get a smashing new view of the playfield by pressing the right bumper and the back button on the Xbox 360 controller.

The shame of it all is that you can't use this during actual gameplay, just for 3D sightseeing. What we really were hoping for was a zoom-in option so we can check out the pilot of the claw ship and/or enter first person mode. We expect a lot for our 800 Microsoft Points.

STOP THE PRESSES [Giant Bomb]