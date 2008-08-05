The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Geometry Wars 2 Has A 3D, 0.5 Assed Camera

The recently released (and excellent) Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2 has a cool little feature we didn't know about until we heard it from Giant Bomb. Apparently, you can use a 3D camera to get a smashing new view of the playfield by pressing the right bumper and the back button on the Xbox 360 controller.

The shame of it all is that you can't use this during actual gameplay, just for 3D sightseeing. What we really were hoping for was a zoom-in option so we can check out the pilot of the claw ship and/or enter first person mode. We expect a lot for our 800 Microsoft Points.

STOP THE PRESSES [Giant Bomb]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles