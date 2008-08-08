George Lucas, Dave Filoni Talk The Clone Wars Video Game

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Entertainment Weekly got a chance to meet up with George Lucas, Dave Filoni and company to talk about the upcoming Clone War movie and video games.

The DS version is being developed by LucasArts Singapore and looks to be very touch-heavy, while the Wii version is being developed by Krome Studios in Australia. The LucasArts folks call Wii game the "ultimate light saber dueling experience".

Check out the whole interview over at EW.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Exclusive [EW]

