Get Your Capcom-Branded...iPods?

Odd. But different! Capcom have teamed up with Etchstar, a - would you believe it - etching company, to offer an etching service for your shiny, metallic objects. Ever wanted a Sagat iPod? You got it. A set of Cammy dog tags? You got it. A Leon Kennedy boiler plate? You can...probably get it. No word on pricing for this stuff, but since it's custom-made, you may as well brace yourself for "expensive".
You Got Cammy on my iPod [Capcom]
