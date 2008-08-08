The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Get Your Gears of War 2 Lancers!

Amazon.com has announced an exclusive Gears of War 2 Lancer. Yours for a mere $US 139.99! Out November 7th, the life-sized replica of course doesn't work, but hey, don't let that stop Dude Huge from pretending it does. Look how much fun he's having! If that is not a blast, will someone please tell us what one is?

If you pre-order the Lancer, you even get the standard edition of Gears of War 2, free of charge. And that's not a bad deal at all.

Gears of War 2 Amazon.com Exclusive Lancer [Amazon]

Comments

  • Ads Guest

    I want one!

    Just tried to pre order, it's US only atm. :(

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles