Get Your Gears of War 2 Lancers!

Amazon.com has announced an exclusive Gears of War 2 Lancer. Yours for a mere $US 139.99! Out November 7th, the life-sized replica of course doesn't work, but hey, don't let that stop Dude Huge from pretending it does. Look how much fun he's having! If that is not a blast, will someone please tell us what one is?

If you pre-order the Lancer, you even get the standard edition of Gears of War 2, free of charge. And that's not a bad deal at all.

Gears of War 2 Amazon.com Exclusive Lancer [Amazon]