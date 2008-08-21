GH: World Tour Wii Gets Mii Freestyle, Air Drums

So far the Guitar Hero on the Wii has suffered from lack of extras and downloadable content, but that's all about to change. Screw the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 versions of Guitar Hero: World Tour - the Wii version lets you play with your Miis! A special Mii Freestyle mode was revealed at Activision's Games Convention 2008 press conference will allow Wii owners to jam out with their Miis, learning the game or just fooling about with friends who have come over to your house to try and figure out why you got the Wii version of the game.

But wait, there's more! The Wii version also gives players the ability to play air guitar and air drums with their Wii remote / nunchuck combo, so ... yeah. There you go.