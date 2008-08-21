The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

GH: World Tour Wii Gets Mii Freestyle, Air Drums

So far the Guitar Hero on the Wii has suffered from lack of extras and downloadable content, but that's all about to change. Screw the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 versions of Guitar Hero: World Tour - the Wii version lets you play with your Miis! A special Mii Freestyle mode was revealed at Activision's Games Convention 2008 press conference will allow Wii owners to jam out with their Miis, learning the game or just fooling about with friends who have come over to your house to try and figure out why you got the Wii version of the game.

But wait, there's more! The Wii version also gives players the ability to play air guitar and air drums with their Wii remote / nunchuck combo, so ... yeah. There you go.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles