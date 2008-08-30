Ghostbusters Pulled From Gamestop

We are getting reports that Gamestop have pulled Ghostbusters from pre-order. The tips centre on an internal email at Gamestop, informing staff that pre-order customers will be entitled to a full refund.

Sure enough, where a search for 'Ghostbusters' on Gamestop once returned this impressive array[via Google cache]of results, currently the only Ghostbuster-related item to be found on the site is this rather forlorn copy of the original movie on UMD.

Hard to say exactly what this means - both Terminal Reality and Vivendi have been adamant that the game will be published. The main confusion seems to be who by?