Boy, we were all excited when Ghostbusters: The Game was announced. Then we got all sad when the Activision Blizzard merger pulled the rug out from underneath us. Who was going to publish this game from developer Terminal Reality? Everything was all uncertain, and we were sad. Now Terminal Reality honcho Mark Randel says:

Ghostbusters will be published. That's all I can say at the moment.

Well, that's nice of you to say that.

"Ghostbusters will be published," says Randel [VG247]