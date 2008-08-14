Godfather II: The Don Treatment

It feels good moving up in the world.
One minute, you're scrounging around on the bottommost rung of the seedy underbelly of the rancid back alley of a crime syndicate. The next, you're hobnobbing and canoodling with the big shots in the upper echelons of the elite of the cream of the crop - drinking Cristal and playing blackjack while a small army of cocktail waitresses fetches you drinks and fried ravioli.
The Godfather II first look event was definitely a step up for yours truly. That's not to say I haven't gone to half a dozen press events, drunk myself silly and seen great games; but this is the first time I've done it for Kotaku as their new San Francisco correspondent.
Which means I got a look at Godfather II without having to fight a pack of raging hooligans for the privilege.
I also got my very own bottle of Cristal.
This classy event featured a roundtrip tour of the San Francisco bay on a luxury boat, complete with a viewing deck that I was too chicken to go on while said boat was moving. Along with the standard perks of video game parties (open bar, amazing hors d'oeuvres), we also got a first look at the Godfather II on screen and in a weird, abstract tabletop game where the even the DM wasn't too clear on the rules. There was also a masseuse and blackjack tables and no, absolutely no, cement shoes.
I can't tell you too much about Godfather II just yet (check back on Friday), but I can tell you from personal experience that it's no easy thing to get to the top - of anything. The mob, video game journalism, you name it. You've got to be willing to whack a few people, to shake things up. The path to the top involves a lot of muscle work, a lot of man power, and more than a little strategising. And Dramamine, if you're going to be on a boat.
