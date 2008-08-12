Google Uses Portal For Programming Contest

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Hmm. You know how Google has the motto "Don't be evil"? Well, do you think that motto extends to working with insane supercomputers? If, say, Google were to collaborate with a crazed AI bent on hurling human test subjects into the jaws of Aperture Science?

Google has announced details of its annual sponsored Code Jam programming contest. In Round Two, programmers are given a 2D grid representation of a Portal level. The portal guns 'work', albeit in 2D.

The coder's task is "Given the maze, your initial position, and the cake's position, you want to find the minimum number of moves needed to reach the cake if it is possible".

Yeah, right. You won't get us that easily, Google. We know the cake is a lie.

