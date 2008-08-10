The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Goonies Inspired 'Pirate Puzzles' in Ratchet and Clank

Gamers of a certain vintage (likely older than 30) will recall The Goonies, a 1985 film that taught everyone that obnoxious suburban mcmansion growth can be stopped if you believe in yourself and have access to pirate treasure. In a podcast at ButtonMasher, Insomniac's Brian Allgier completely proffers Ratchet and Clank: Quest for Booty will feature Goonies-style "Pirate Puzzles," and it sounds like one is taken from the scene where (God I love it that I get to type this) Andy plays the bone organ.

Any Big-Ass guns that we can look forward to seeing?
In this one we are actually focusing more on the wrench. The wrench upgrades, Ratchet has this cool power where the end of [the wrench]shots off and connects to things and he can control them from a distance. He can also use the wrench to pick up creatures like Helio Grubs. He also gets to solve Pirate Puzzles.

Pirate Puzzles?
Yes

Are Pirates well known for their puzzle making abilities?
Have you ever seen Goonies?

Hell yeah!
Of course, so there's that part where they need to play the right tune. Well we've got some of that stuff which is inspired by that movie. You'll have to catch the little references in there.

Sounds like it'll be a more accurate representation of the film than The Goonies II was for the NES.

Ratchet and Clank: Quest for Booty inspired by The Goonies [ButtonMasher, thanks reader Claire H.]

