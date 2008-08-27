Gothic Lolita Shooter Death Smiles Getting Xbox 360 Version

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Shooter speciality developer Cave is bringing its Gothic Lolita arcade shmup Death Smiles to the Xbox 360. The game is a scrolling horizontal shooter — something of a rarity for developer Cave. While not as insane as other Cave offerings, the game does put a nice spin on the horizontal shooter by having players shooting objects that are coming in from the right and the left. Cave is currently 60 percent finished with development of the Xbox 360 version, and the game is slated for a Spring 2009 release in Japan.

Thanks for the tip, Weils!

