Gothic Team Reveals Risen - More Revealing To Come

A violent storm leaves you shipwrecked on a mysterious volcanic island, filled with ancient temple ruins and swarming with bizarre creatures. What do you do? This is the question asked by developer Piranha Bytes in their upcoming RPG project, Risen. Formerly known only as Project RPB, the team has just announced the new name along with the back story I've already given you and the requisite quote from publishing partner Koch Media.
Right now the official site for the game features everyone's favourite suspense generator the countdown clock, ticking off the seconds until the game's really revealing reveal at the Games Convention in Leipzig. We'll let you know how that turns out.
Deep Silver, the video game label of Koch Media, a leading producer and distributor of digital entertainment products, and the Piranha Bytes team announce the name of their joint role-play project: Risen.
Further information about Risen will be presented at the Games Convention.
The new teaser site provides a close up of the glowing volcano. A newsletter provides readers with the latest news. The website is located at: http:\\risen.deepsilver.com
The working title of Risen has been ″Project RPB″.
