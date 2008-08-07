Gothic Team Reveals Risen - More Revealing To Come

A violent storm leaves you shipwrecked on a mysterious volcanic island, filled with ancient temple ruins and swarming with bizarre creatures. What do you do? This is the question asked by developer Piranha Bytes in their upcoming RPG project, Risen. Formerly known only as Project RPB, the team has just announced the new name along with the back story I've already given you and the requisite quote from publishing partner Koch Media.

″Piranha Bytes have already proven their enormous talent for creating both enthralling and profound role-playing worlds. With Risen, the team presents a new exciting scenario providing a great variety of adventures, which will keep players glued in front of their monitors.″ says Dr. Klemens Kundratitz, Managing Director of Koch Media.

Right now the official site for the game features everyone's favourite suspense generator the countdown clock, ticking off the seconds until the game's really revealing reveal at the Games Convention in Leipzig. We'll let you know how that turns out.