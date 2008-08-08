G-Phoria Awards 2008 Air Tonight

It's here, it's here! It's finally here! Tonight at 8PM Eastern time, X=Play presents G-Phoria 2008, the only video game awards show where the gamers vote for their favourite titles. Adam Sessler and Morgan Webb will be putting their personal opinions aside and let the viewers decide which games deserve the awards, from the lowly Best Downloadable Content to the possibly highly coveted Game of the Year. They've even got a Game Most Deserving of an Uwe Boll Movie Adaptation award! Hilarity ensues.
You can head over to the G-Phoria website to cast your vote, or they've got an option to vote via text message in case you don't have access to the internet or just really enjoy typing with your thumb. Hit the jump for the full list of award categories.
"X-PLAY" PRESENTS "G-PHORIA 2008," WHERE VIEWERS TAKE CONTROL OF G4'S ANNUAL VIDEOGAME AWARDS SHOW
"G-Phoria," the only videogame award show that puts the voting controllers in the hands of real gamers, returns to G4 with interactive features that make it the most engaging awards show on TV. Once again, G4's experts put their personal opinions aside and allow the game-playing public to decide the winners in a wide variety of categories ranging from Best Party Game to Best New Character, with the ultimate victor being named Game of the Year.
"G-Phoria" gives gamers interactive voting options which include G4tv.com and Verizon Wireless phones. It's television's only awards show where real gamers choose the games they like best. The public's choices for the year's best games will be announced during the special "X-Play" presentation of "G-Phoria 2008" which premieres TONIGHT at 8 p.m. ET/PT, only on G4.
Winners in each "G-Phoria 2008" category, including Game of the Year, are determined by votes submitted online and via text message. "X-Play" hosts Adam Sessler and Morgan Webb are your hosts for this annual gaming celebration.
"G-Phoria 2008" award categories include:
Best Party Game
Best New Character
Best Shooter
Best Strategy Game
Best Sports Game
Best Action Game
Best Racing Game
Best Role-Playing Game
Best Handheld Game
Most Original Game
Best Multiplayer Game
Best Downloadable Content
Best Voiceover
Best Graphics
Best Soundtrack
Longest Lasting Game
Game Most Deserving of an Uwe Boll Movie Adaptation
Game of the Year
A complete listing of the 90 nominees in 18 categories, along with additional "X-Play" information, is available online at http://www.g4tv.com/xplay. Visitors can learn more about "G-Phoria 2008" and how to cast their votes, and can also find reviews of the latest games, participate in the show's online forums and engage in some of the interactive features that make every episode of "X-Play" completely unique.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink