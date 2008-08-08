G-Phoria Awards 2008 Air Tonight

It's here, it's here! It's finally here! Tonight at 8PM Eastern time, X=Play presents G-Phoria 2008, the only video game awards show where the gamers vote for their favourite titles. Adam Sessler and Morgan Webb will be putting their personal opinions aside and let the viewers decide which games deserve the awards, from the lowly Best Downloadable Content to the possibly highly coveted Game of the Year. They've even got a Game Most Deserving of an Uwe Boll Movie Adaptation award! Hilarity ensues.

You can head over to the G-Phoria website to cast your vote, or they've got an option to vote via text message in case you don't have access to the internet or just really enjoy typing with your thumb. Hit the jump for the full list of award categories.