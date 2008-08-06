Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars Details Allegedly Leaked Via Survey

A report from UGO, sourced from a reader submitted survey, hints at unreleased details on Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars for the Nintendo DS. It's worth mentioning that virtually no details have been released on the game so far, so anything we hear will be considered "unreleased". We should also consider it rumour for now.

According to the UGO post, Chinatown Wars focuses on "an outsider navigating the criminal underworld of a major city", with the player controlling "a young gang soldier involved in the internal power struggle for control of his gang".

The survey also allegedly spills details on what that Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection support will be.

Four different game modes, one of them a race mode, are said to be included in GTA: Chinatown Wars. Cooperative wi-fi multiplayer is also listed as a feature.

The alleged survey also notes that the game will feature "20+ hours of straight gameplay" over the course of 70+ missions, as well as stylus-based, contextual mini-games "such as assembling a sniper rifle to complete an assassination mission, and smashing locks and hotwiring cars to steal them".

While the graphical plummet from Grand Theft Auto IV to whatever the Nintendo DS can spit out will certainly make it a strain on the eyes, we're still interested in the handheld exclusive release. If these details pan out to be true — we're checking in with Rockstar to see if they feel like confirming — we'll be in for something swell, I'm sure.

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars Details Revealed [UGO]