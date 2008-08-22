Grand Theft Auto IV For PC Eyes-On

Rockstar gave us a demo of the PC version of Grand Theft Auto IV at Games Convention today, a first look at the game many of us have been enjoying for months on our comparatively underpowered consoles — but now at higher resolutions. You may know the numbers by now, but if 2560 x 1600 resolution does anything for you, get this game.

What we saw, a Rockstar controlled run through of the memorable "Three Leaf Clover" mission, looked exactly how we remember it, just much, much sharper. Higher resolution textures, crisp anti-aliasing, better streaming and higher draw distances will certainly appeal to the graphics whore in you.

If not, GTA IV for PC's higher multiplayer cap and game searching filters might. The PC port's other big bullet point, the replay recorder and editor, wasn't on display, but will definitely make for memorable machinima.

In short, it looked damn good, if more than familiar, on a 50" plasma screen at one notch below max resolution.