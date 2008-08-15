Grasshopper, Q Entertainment Sign With EA For New Horror Game

Electronic Arts announced today that it would be working with Grasshopper Manufacture, creators of distinctly Japanese fare like Killer 7, No More Heroes and Contact, on an untitled action horror game. EA Partners will publish the Shinji Mikami-produced, Goichi Suda-designed game on the PC, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Wii.

The press release, which does not provide a date for the game, notes that Q Entertainment, responsible for Lumines and Rez HD, helped broker the publishing gig and will be working with Grasshopper on the project. Insert fanboy squeal here, hit the jump for more details.

EA SIGNS PUBLISHING DEAL WITH GRASSHOPPER MANUFACTURE

Legendary Producer Shinji Mikami and Innovative Designer Suda51 Working with EA Partners on an All-New Action Horror Title

Redwood City, Calif - August 14, 2008 - Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) today announced a publishing agreement with iconic Japanese development studio Grasshopper Manufacture. Under the terms of the deal, EA Partners will publish an all-new action horror game produced by Shinji Mikami and directed by innovative game designer Suda51.

The title is being developed for the PC, Xbox 360® video game system from Microsoft, PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system and Wii™.

"Grasshopper Manufacture is excited to work with EA Partners to bring our new title to gamers around the world," said Goichi Suda, CEO of Grasshopper Manufacture. "They are a great partner who shares our commitment to quality and innovation while respecting our independence as a studio, which is very empowering."

"It is an honour for EA to sign Grasshopper Manufacture and help bring their new franchise to gamers worldwide," said Frank Gibeau, President of the EA Games Label. "The roster of partners at EA is growing and the calibre of talent is outstanding. Grasshopper Manufacture is a world-class studio and, within the EA partner program, they stand alongside some of the world's most revered independent studios."

"Grasshopper Manufacture is one of the most daring and innovative independent studios in the world, and EA Partners is honored to be working with Mikami-san and Suda-san on this new project," said David DeMartini, senior vice president and general manager, EA Partners. "EA Partners is a truly global resource for the world's best independent developers, whether they're in North America, Europe or Asia."

The deal was brokered by CAA, in conjunction with Q Entertainment who will be working with Grasshopper Manufacture and EAP on the project.

For more information about Grasshopper Manufacture, please visit www.grasshoppermanufacture.com

For more information about EA, please visit our press Web site at http://info.ea.com

About Grasshopper Manufacture Inc

Grasshopper Manufacture Inc. is an independent interactive entertainment studio based in Suginami-ku, Tokyo. The studio was founded in 1998 by CEO Goichi Suda, who is known around the world for his distinctive style and innovative work as a game designer and scenario writer. To date, Grasshopper Manufacture has shipped 11 titles, including 2007's breakout hit, "No More Heroes." More information about GhM can be found on the internet at http://www.grasshopper.co.jp/

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), headquartered in Redwood City, California, is the world's leading interactive entertainment software company. Founded in 1982, the Company develops, publishes, and distributes interactive software worldwide for video game systems, personal computers, cellular handsets and the Internet. Electronic Arts markets its products under four brand names: EA SPORTSTM, EATM, EA SPORTS Freestyle TM and POGOTM. In fiscal 2008, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $3.67 billion and had 27 titles that sold more than one million copies. EA's homepage and online game site is www.ea.com. More information about EA's products and full text of press releases can be found on the Internet at http://info.ea.com.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS Freestyle and POGO are trademarks or registered trademark in the U.S. and/or other countries. Xbox 360 is a trademark of the Microsoft group of companies and is used under licence from Microsoft. "PLAYSTATION" is a registered trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. Wii is a trademark of Nintendo. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.