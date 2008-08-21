The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

GTA IV DLC On Xbox Live This Fall

Wow, it seems like years since the first rumours of the Xbox getting exclusive Grand Theft Auto IV DLC and months since the game actually appeared (ok, it has been months... but I mean more months).

Finally, Microsoft has announced that the first dollop of episodic GTA action will appear on Xbox Live in the fall.

At the Leipzig Games Convention, a nice chap from Microsoft announced,

"In autumn there will be news from Liberty City; the first episodes of GTA IV will be available for download exclusively on Xbox Live"

(and then there was some guff about "underlining Xbox 360's leadership role in the field of digital entertainment". but, whatever)

So, what do we know? Well, it's nice to get confirmation that it will be several such episodes — whether that means actual episodic gameplay in a Half Life 2 style, who can say?. Mention of Liberty City seems to throw cold water on those 'whole new city' rumours, which is a shame, but still - GTA IV DLC! Yay!


LGC: Autumn update for GTA IV DLC [CVG via Slashgamer]

