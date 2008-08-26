GTA IV DLC Out In November, Will Be 15 Hours Worth Of Murder Simulation

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

So GTA IV's DLC will be out in the "Fall"? Awfully vague, Microsoft. There's three months in the Fall. We like things a little firmer. Like this claim by RPG-TV - based off an Xbox press event held in London - that GTA IV's DLC will be out in November. And when it is out in November, it'll add "roughly 15 hours of additional play time". If true, 15 hours is a looooong time. Too long for it to just be new missions on the same islands.

