GTAIV Dated for Japan

While Japanese game shops have been importing GTAIV since its US release, The Land of the Rising Sun should be happy to know that Grand Theft Auto finally has a Japanese release date for the Japan language version. GTAIV for the PS3/Xbox 360 will be released October 30th, and it will be priced at ¥8,390 ($US 76). Capcom will be doing the publishing honours.

