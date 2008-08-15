The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

GTAIV Dated for Japan

While Japanese game shops have been importing GTAIV since its US release, The Land of the Rising Sun should be happy to know that Grand Theft Auto finally has a Japanese release date for the Japan language version. GTAIV for the PS3/Xbox 360 will be released October 30th, and it will be priced at ¥8,390 ($US 76). Capcom will be doing the publishing honours.

PS3/Xbox 360用ACT『GTA IV』日本語版が10月30日発売決定 [Dengeki Online]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles