GTS World Racing Hits iPhone



Palm and Windows Mobile game publishing giant Handmark has teamed up with Astraware and Pazzazz to release an arcade-style racing game for the iPhone.

GTS World Racing uses the accelerometer to steer, accelerate and brake and includes three cars, 16 locations and 64 track layouts. The game also sports four play modes:

Single Race - check out the tracks and practice your skills before heading for the main event

Challenge Cup - race at all 16 locations and achieve the required finishing position for your chosen difficulty

Grand Tour - complete all 64 tracks in 16 locations and achieve the required finishing position in each race

Championship - complete the full 16 race season and score the most points to win!

The whole steering with the accelerometer thing has been done to death and can work quite well, it can also be horrible. The thing that seems to set this game apart, at least from what I can see in the vid, is that it looks pretty good for a portable racer.

Handmark Launches First Arcade-Style Racing Game for iPhone, Leveraging Apple's Unique Accelerometer Feature

Handmark today announced the release of GTS World Racing™ for iPhone™ and iPod touch users. It is immediately available through the Apple® App Store.

GTS World Racing offers a unique mobile gaming experience utilizing the iPhone built-in accelerometer feature. Players can accelerate, brake and steer the car by moving and turning the device itself. The game includes 64 track layouts and offers a choice of multiple car types and difficulty levels, as well as 4 exciting play modes - Single Race, Challenge Cup, Grand Tour, and Championship.

"We are excited to continue releasing the finest in mobile content, taking advantage of the unique capabilities of our partners like Apple," said Paul Reddick, Handmark CEO. "We bring the highest quality mobile applications to the market for our partners and end-users, making the mobile experience both fun and productive."

In addition to the unique interface and use of the accelerometer feature, GTS World Racing offers players a choice of music options. Users can select the exhilarating music soundtrack or use the music from their iPod to create their own customised racing soundtrack.

GTS World Racing was jointly developed by Astraware®, the Handmark Game Studio™, and Pazzazz Games.

"We have a long-standing relationship with Pazzazz Games and are delighted to bring GTS World Racing to the App Store," said Howard Tomlinson, Director of Game Development, Astraware. "I love that I can control the game holding and turning my iPhone just like a steering wheel, which really shows off how well the device's accelerometer works. This is classic arcade racing fun!"

GTS World Racing is available exclusively from Handmark through the App Store for a one-time purchase of $7.99. For more information visit http://www.astraware.com/iphone/gtswr.