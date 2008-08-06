Guitar Hero III Gets Eyeliner Pack Thursday

Guitar Hero III owners — PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 only, natch — will get three new downloadables this Thursday with the "Interscope Track Pack". The bundle features tunes from Flyleaf, AFI and Marilyn Manson, with the last of three three coming to Guitar Hero as a remix by Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner. Truly a potpourri of sound.

Pricing wasn't provided in the press release, which is after the jump, but if you happen to like Marilyn Manson, Flyleaf and AFI, you probably can't go wrong. There's also a very strong possibility that you're wearing eyeliner right now, regardless of your gender.