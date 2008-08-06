Guitar Hero III Gets Eyeliner Pack Thursday

Guitar Hero III owners — PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 only, natch — will get three new downloadables this Thursday with the "Interscope Track Pack". The bundle features tunes from Flyleaf, AFI and Marilyn Manson, with the last of three three coming to Guitar Hero as a remix by Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner. Truly a potpourri of sound.
Pricing wasn't provided in the press release, which is after the jump, but if you happen to like Marilyn Manson, Flyleaf and AFI, you probably can't go wrong. There's also a very strong possibility that you're wearing eyeliner right now, regardless of your gender.
ACTIVISION SET TO RELEASE TRACK PACK FOR GUITAR HERO® III: LEGENDS OF ROCK FEATURING DISTINGUISHED ARTISTS FROM INTERSCOPE RECORDS
SANTA MONICA, CA - August 5, 2008 - The distinctive chords of three hit artists from Interscope Records will soon take the stage in Activision Publishing, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: ATVID) Guitar Hero® III: Legends of Rock. The three-song Intercope Track Pack will let gamers further expand and customise their Guitar Hero playlists and experience a variety of new tunes on August 7.
The pack will include the heavy lyrics of Flyleaf's "Tina," the heartfelt track "Carcinogen Crush" from hardcore-punk turned goth band, AFI, as well as a remix of Marilyn Manson's grinding, fast-paced "Putting Holes In Happiness" by Nick Zinner from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
The Interscope Track Pack, originally offered to purchasers of the Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock soundtrack CD, will be available on August 7 for download on Xbox LIVE® Marketplace for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and PLAYSTATION®Store for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system.
Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock offers the ultimate rock experience with new wireless guitars, freshly added content and features including a multiplayer action-inspired battle mode, grueling boss battles, a host of exclusive unlockable content and visually stunning rock venues. Expanded online multiplayer modes allow axe-shredders worldwide to compete head-to-head for true rock status as they riff through a star-studded soundtrack including master tracks by legendary artists such as Aerosmith, Guns 'N' Roses, The Rolling Stones, Beastie Boys, Rage Against the Machine and Pearl Jam, as well as original songs by guitar icons Slash and Tom Morello. Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock is now available and is rated "T" for Teen by the ESRB. For more information visit http://community.guitarhero.com.
