Guitar Hero In Your Breakfast Yum

Man, when I was a kid, there were some great prizes in breakfast cereal. Today? Not sure. But it seems like Kellogg's Canada is offering a Guitar Hero toy. There are four different ones. The Guitar Hero prizes can be found in Mini-Wheats, Frosted Flakes, Fruit Loops, Corn Pops and Rice Krispies.

I really love cereal. Wish Japan had a bigger selection.

Guitar Hero Mini Game Promotion [Kelloggs Thanks, kylo4!]