The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Guitar Hero In Your Breakfast Yum

Man, when I was a kid, there were some great prizes in breakfast cereal. Today? Not sure. But it seems like Kellogg's Canada is offering a Guitar Hero toy. There are four different ones. The Guitar Hero prizes can be found in Mini-Wheats, Frosted Flakes, Fruit Loops, Corn Pops and Rice Krispies.

I really love cereal. Wish Japan had a bigger selection.

Guitar Hero Mini Game Promotion [Kelloggs Thanks, kylo4!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles