Guitar Hero World Tour's Box Art Reminds Us It's A 'Complete Band Game'

Here's the box art for Activision's holiday money-printer, Guitar Hero: World Tour (courtesy of Amazon). As you can see, it's part box art, part marketing exercise, as Activision set out to let people know this Guitar Hero game has more than just guitars in it, adding a, uh, subtle "COMPLETE BAND GAME" notice to the front of the expensive game + instruments bundle. That's the 360 bundle above, with the rest of them (Wii excluded) in the gallery below.