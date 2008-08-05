Guitar Hero World Tour's Box Art Reminds Us It's A 'Complete Band Game'

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Here's the box art for Activision's holiday money-printer, Guitar Hero: World Tour (courtesy of Amazon). As you can see, it's part box art, part marketing exercise, as Activision set out to let people know this Guitar Hero game has more than just guitars in it, adding a, uh, subtle "COMPLETE BAND GAME" notice to the front of the expensive game + instruments bundle. That's the 360 bundle above, with the rest of them (Wii excluded) in the gallery below.

  • Edward Guest

    I wonder why the Wii boxart isn't there yet. I heard it's coming out pretty soon too. Are they gonna have a different one?

