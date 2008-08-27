The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Gundam Musou Is Back For More Gundam Musou

That Koei/Bandai marketing wet dream Gundam Musou (think Dynasty Warriors with Gundam) is back. Gundam Musou 2 has been announced for PS3, PS2 and Xbox 360. The game will be out December 4th in Japan and will feature new mechas, like mobile armours, on the roser — Char's Counterattack is getting added as well!

Gundam Musou 2, GvG announced [Gunota Headlines][Pic]

  • Patrick Guest

    I've notice about this new game, for PS3. With a single Mobile Suit, Strike Freedom Gundam, that I can surpass than the other like Wing Zero Gundam.

    0

